Int’l Volunteers day today

Like other parts of the globe, the International Volunteers Day will be marked on December 5 across the globe including Pakistan giving volunteers a chance to work together on projects and campaigns promoting their contributions to economic and social development at local, national and international levels.

The theme of the International Volunteer Day 2017 is “Volunteers Act First. Here. Everywhere”. This day hopes to heighten people’s and governments’ awareness of the voluntary contributions. It focuses on stimulating people to offer their services as volunteers, both at home and abroad. Over the years, governments, businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals contribute the International Volunteer Day through various activities including voluntary community projects, parades, marches or rallies, award giving ceremonies for volunteers who made significant contributions to their communities, time donation campaigns that involve people pledging hours of voluntary service to specific projects are also included.—APP

