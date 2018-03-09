Int’l training on water harvesting techniques

Staff Reporter

Speakers stressed the need for integrated water management approaches to address the need of agriculture sector and the welfare of communities. They were of the view that “Innovative and integrated water management & water harvesting techniques that deliver the critical eco-system services to human should be adopted for safeguarding the water reservoirs and to sustain in stream ecology.”

They stated this at the inaugural ceremony of three days International training on ‘Innovative & Sustainable Water Harvesting Techniques for Agriculture’ at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

Prof. Dr Sarwat N Mirza said that PMAS-AAUR is very much committed to solve the water governance issues of the country and collaboration with Italian agency will be helpful for better understanding of water issues of Pakistan through advanced research based studies.