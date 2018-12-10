Int’l training on online teaching starts at NUML

Staff Reporter

A four-day International Training on New Competences for Online Learning and Teaching Activities for Online Tutors started at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Monday. The international training was organized under Erasmus+ Capacity Building project Blending Learning Courses for Teacher Educators between Asia and Europe (BLTeae), a press release said.

German Ambassador Martin Kobler was the chief guest of the inaugural session, while Rector NUML Major General (retd) Zia Ud Din Najam, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, focal person BLTeae Dr. Sufiana Khatoon, deans, directors and large number of students from NUML and International Islamic University, Islamabad were also present on the occasion. The participants from France, Denmark, Malaysia and Bhutan etc also attended the inaugural session.

Speaking on the occasion Kobler said that EU spending on online teaching was to promote education and regional connectivity.

Pakistan, he said, spend 2.4 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on education which was very low and online teaching and learning can benefit it if properly utilized.

Kobler was of the view that online education has no borders and it is need of the hour to educate rural class.

The ambassador said that youth and education were the two main sectors which need proper care and they were important for Pakistan’s prosperity.

Rector NUML Major General (R) Zia Ud Din Najam hoped that this international training will open new horizons for online teaching and learning. The purpose of the BLTeae project was to support teacher educators’ professional development through Blended Learning based on innovative constructivist theories. The project further aims to build a European and Asian countries collaborative community capable to reflect on teaching trainers practices with the support of e-Portfolio and video as reflective tools.

