Int’l trade fair for paper, office supplies, stationery this month

Dubai

Manufacturers of writing instruments from throughout the world will launch their latest products at a Dubai exhibition this month, with an Arabic calligraphy pen among the new items targeting a UAE market that is set to grow by 26 percent over the next five years.

Paperworld Middle East 2018, the region’s dedicated trade fair for paper, office supplies, stationery, corporate gifts, and children’s toys and games, will feature more than 300 exhibitors from 42 countries on Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

More than half will arrive with product portfolios comprising writing instruments, including dozens that specialize in the design and manufacturing of markers and highlighters, ballpoint and fountain pens, pencils, and coloring supplies for arts and crafts.

They’ll meet thousands of regional trade buyers, importers, exporters, distributors, retailers and wholesalers, with the UAE writing instrument sector in particular enjoying a sustained period of healthy growth.

According to analysts Euromonitor International (EMI), the retail value for the UAE’s writing instrument and accessories market will be worth $147.9 million in 2022, compared to $117.3 million in 2017.

Pens hold the lion’s share of the market according to EMI, with UAE consumers spending $71.1 million on ballpoint, rollerball and fountain pens in 2017. This was followed by pencils ($13 million), colouring items ($12.6 million) markers and highlighters (US$11.7 million), and accessories such as refills and correction agents ($8.9 million).

The solid state of the market is underlined by the large presence of writing instrument exhibitors at Paperworld Middle East 2018, which includes household names such as German brands Schneider, Pelikan, and Lamy, and leading lights from Japan and Korea including Mitsubishi Pens, Zebra, Pilot, Platinum Pen, and Artline.

Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Paperworld Middle East, said: “While the market for writing instruments and accessories is currently enjoying a period of sustained growth, Paperworld Middle East continues to offer leading international brands and suppliers with the most accessible platform to engage with this growing region. We’re glad to welcome a significant number of global brands at Paperworld Middle East 2018 and we look forward to many more joining us going forward.”

Japanese company Shachihata, which manufacturers the Artline brand of markers and pens, as well as stamps brand Xstamper, will use the 8th edition of Paperworld Middle East to launch its new Artline Arabic calligraphy pen.

Keisuke Kakame, Manager of International Sales at Shachihata, said: “Our Arabic calligraphy pen was developed especially for Arabic writing countries, and we hope it will be a big seller as we continue to build our presence in the Middle East market.”

A regular Paperworld Middle East exhibitor, Kakame added: “The more we exhibit at Paperworld Middle East, the more we think we get, and when you keep doing something, you see the merit of continuity. This actually brought us new trading partners in 2017.” Elsewhere, Zebra, another regular Japanese exhibitor, will put the spotlight on the latest version of its number one selling SARASA Clip pen with quick-dry ink, along with its Delguard unbreakable mechanical pencil, among many other offerings.

Shinichi Ishikawa, Zebra’s President, said the SARASA Dry D1 has a special developed quick-dry ink which shortens the dry-time by 85 percent compared to regular ink. “In Japan, SARASA Dry is selling more than four million pieces already, and it has become popular among left-handed people who get ink on their hands after writing,” said Ishikawa.

“We’re sure this will become popular in the Middle East where people write from right to left, and we believe the SARASA Dry D1 will be loved by all Arabic writers. We’re glad to see a lot of people interested in our products, especially when they see the ‘Made in Japan’ or ‘number one selling pen in Japan’ titles. We think the brand recognition is getting better year by year.”

Among the many other global exhibitors of writing instruments at Paperworld Middle East 2018 include Indian companies Doms Industries Flair Writing, Hindustan Pencils, and G.M. Pens; Writebest from Malaysia; Austrian brand Kores; Dollar Industries from Pakistan, and Turkish manufacturer Scrikss.

New features at Paperworld Middle East 2018 include The Green Room, a dedicated section for environmentally friendly products with ‘eco-credentials; Playworld Village, spanning the entire gamut of children’s toys and games; and Corporate Gifts for promotional items. A two-day seminar program will also highlight the latest trends and developments in the regional office, paper, and stationery industries.—SG