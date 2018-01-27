Int’l standard of training should be adopted in police schools: IG

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General Police Punjab capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that feasibility report of conversion of Punjab Police central warehouse (Maalk-hana) from Qurban Lines to police training college Sihala should be furnished as early as possible.

He said this while addressing to a session of top brass officers at CPO office here on Friday. He said that in light of directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, plantation campaign of trees should be made fast and shadowy trees and fruit bearing plants should be planted in police training college Sihala with respect climate so that air pollution should be reduced.

He said that an international standard should be adopted in all colleges and schools of police training in Punjab for best training and guidance of constables and sub-inspectors and no disgraceful behavior from instructors with trainee recruits should be tolerated, adding that in case of negligence a strict action would be taken against the trainers. While addressing the session, Addl IG Training, Tariq Masood Yaseen told that training syllabus of Punjab police had been equipped and reoriented with modern parameters considering the value of modern world. He said that in initial phases annual training courses of constables had been switched semester system and new subjects with new training modules knowing requirements of duty of constables had been added in syllabus.

In second phase training process of method of sub-inspectors with respect to modern parameters had been made fast, he said adding that a final approval was granted in session of Punjab police training management board during this week in which commandments and principals of training colleges and schools were present. IG Punjab said that refresher courses for instructors of trainee officials for character building and best training should be expedited so that officers and officials may perform their duties diligently.

He said that process of transformation of traditional training culture into modern rules of smart community policing and also up gradation equipped with contemporary age should be completed without delay.