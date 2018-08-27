Int’l standard Sports Complex to be constructed in Abbottabad: Mushtaq

Peshawar

Acting Governor and Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has announced the construction of international standard Sports Complex on the extra land of Commissioner House in Abbottabad with the cost of Rs 300 million. Talking to APP, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that according to the vision of Imran Khan they have taken the step and are eager to bring change – a change in which the life standard of the common people could be improved.

He said now they have taken the step to utilize the extra land of 99 kanals by announce construction of a state of the art, well equip international standard Sports Complex, needed by the people and youth of Hazara Region.

“With the construction of such well-equipped Sports Stadium hilly resort Abbottabad would again come into main center of attraction as far as summer venues for national and international sports activities is concerned,” he said. “The need of the international standard Sports Complex would also give due opportunities to the youth of Hazara Region and youth all across the country to come and show their skills,” he added.

He also assured various sports promoters, sports organizers and youth that the project of the construction of Sports Complex would be completed in record time.

With the construction of Sports Complex in Abbottabad it would bring a positive change in the overall behavior of the youth to come and play in a conducive environment guaranteed and promised made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan legendary Imran Khan. He said this is actually the change promised by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan with people.—APP

