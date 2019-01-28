Intl’ skiers to participate in Naltar competition

Islamabad

Thirty-eight international skiers from all over the world would converge on the Karakoram mountain ranges to participate in different categories of international ski races at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ski Resort Naltar in Gilgit.

High ranking international skiers from Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan will be participating in the FIS races on the slopes of enchanting PAF ski resort, said a press release issued here.

The athletes will be racing in slalom and giant slalom categories of CAS International Karakoram Alpine Ski Cup and top national skiers from various regions and ski associations of the country will also be seen in action on the treacherous slopes of Naltar Ski resort, it added.

Competing in the FIS races against the highly ranked skiers of the world would provide an excellent opportunity to Pakistani athletes to showcase their talent at international level and learn from their competitors’ experience.

The Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan has released an exciting promo, highlighting the electrifying and thrilling experience of this sport. —APP

