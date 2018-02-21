Int’l seminar on effective risk management practices

Staff Reporter

Provincial minister for disaster management Mehr Ejaz Achlana and member Federal Public Service Commission Akhlaq Ahmad Tarrar were the chief guests in opening and closing session respectively at Lahore College for Woman University (LCWU) on Tuesday to discuss importance of risk management. An international seminar on “Bridging Government and Private Decision Makers’ Agenda in Mainstreaming Disaster Impact Resiliency towards Business Continuity” was organized by the Department of Management Sciences and its theme was ‘Investing in Public Private Partnership for Business Continuity’.

“It is need of the hour to bridge the gap between academia, research and practitioners to develop harmony to resolve many business problems and seminars to narrate the link between crises and business continuity are of immense importance. It is said that disasters impede progress to Sustainable Development. Put in another way, effective Risk Management practices contribute to Sustainable Development, on condition that all stakeholders, at all levels participate and cooperate to build public private partnership for problem solving.” It was said by speakers. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Uzma Qureshi said that opportunities as well as crises need alert and educated minds.This seminar would of course provide an opportunity to bring into limelight the importance of disaster risk reduction for business continuity. Dr Qureshi expressed that LCWU is concentrating on linkage with Industry for its curriculum and research. We cannot stop crises but we can prepare ourselves to face.

Incharge of the department Rabia Asif said that about one hundred delegates from different academic and professional institutions participated the seminar that include LCWU, Graduate School of Business (GSB), Philippine School of Business Administration (PSBA)-Manila, University of the Philippines Planning and Development Research Foundation, Inc.