Int’l scientist Sarwar Naqvi laid to rest

Multan

International scientist and companion of famous astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man landed on moon, Dr Syed Sarwar Naqvi, was laid to rest at village Lakhman Chontra, situated on bank of river Ravi, in Kabirwala. Dr Sarwar got his early education from Lawrence’s School Karachi. In 1961, he did BSC Honour Math and went abroad for higher education. He completed his PHD in mechnical engineering and remained associated with NASA.

In NASA, he found the chance to work with international astronaut Neil Armstrong. Dr Sarwar Naqvi was also an active member of the team, which prepared space shuttle for Neil Armstrong. Similarly, he was also termed as founder of University Institute of Air Space Pakistan. However, later he settled in Kabirwala. He used to live with his driver Rao Shahid, to whom, he used to consider as son. When contacted Rao Shahid, he informed that the international scientist arrived Kabirwala in 2008.APP