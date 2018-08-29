Int’l runners arrive to participate in marathon at PAF Naltar Gilgit

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

35 International runners from 24 countries arrived in Pakistan to participate in Karakoram marathon challenge. On their arrival at PAF Naltar, Air Vice Marshal Sarfraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command welcomed the participants.

The unique high-altitude marathon challenge will take place at an altitude of 11,300 ft above sea-level at the Naltar Valley, (Gilgit). The event is organized by PAF in collaboration with international marathon travel company, Z Adventures and Serena Hotels. It is a landmark event as international runners from various countries including 70 armed forces staff along with 30 Pakistani runners will be racing in full marathon (42.2km), as well as half-marathon category (21.1km).

The event is to bring world record breaking marathon runners to Pakistan to show them how beautiful Pakistan is! It is worth mentioning that the youngest competitor is 10 years old, while the oldest is 80 years.

Top international runners from various regions like Ziyad Rahim from Pakistan, Dr. Jurgen Kuhlmey from Germany, Janos & Edit Kiss from Hungary, John Lum Young from Trinidad, Giuseppe Raguso from Italy, JC Santa Teresa from USA, Rene Olsen from Denmark, Dan Micola from Czech Republic, Zara Rahim & Mekaal Rahim from (Canada / Pakistan), Philippe Waroux from France and David Darton & Colin Lea from UK will also showcase their talents in the races that would provide an excellent opportunity to Pakistani athletes to learn from their competitors and improve their standing in the world. Apart from it, runners from Australia, Belgium, Egypt, Tunisia, Faroe Islands, Poland, Qatar, UAE, Argentina, Ireland, Taiwan, China, Scotland & Netherlands are also going to participate.

Share on: WhatsApp