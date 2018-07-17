Int’l rally ‘Amul-Khazar 2018’ in Romania

Observer Report

Orastie (Romania)

These days in Romania, in the town of Orastie, the region of Transylvania, the IV stage of the Open National Championship of Romania among the cars Off Road and Rally Raid is taking place.

The delegation of Turkmenistan in Romania, in agreement with the Automobile Sport Federation of Romania, conducts a number of actions to promote the international rally “Amul-Khazar 2018” within this stage. Among them, a thematic exhibition and presentation dedicated to the international rally “Amul-Khazar 2018”, as well as working meetings with the leadership of the Automobile Sport Federation of Romania and potential participants of the international rally “Amul-Khazar 2018”.

The exhibition organized by the Turkmen side was opened in the thematic campground dedicated to the IV stage of the Open National Championship of Romania among the cars Off Road and Rally Raid and aroused great interest among participants and visitors.

It is noteworthy that on the IV stage of the Romanian Open National Championship among cars Off Road and Rally Raid, several crews participate from such border countries with Romania, as Serbia and Bulgaria, as well as several crews from Italy.

