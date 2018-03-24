Int’l poetry day observed

Mardan

The prominent literary organization Da Adabi Dostano Maraka Mardan and Mardan Press Club jointly observed International Poetry Day here the other day at Press Club.

General Secretary of Mardan Press Club chaired the event, while addressing to the gathering Ex-Minister Culture and Sports Abdul Subhan, prominent writers Faiz Ul Wahab Faiz, Aziz Manirwal, Sadeeq Akbar Chairman Maraka, Akbar Hoti Languages and Literature specialist at Directorate of Culture, Prof Dr. Zubair Hasrat, Iqbal Shakir, Dr.M.Yousaf Yousafzai, Kalsoom Zeb Meher Andish and other said that poets always played their role positively for the betterment of society through creativity.

Poets creates poetry and songs for bringing peace and solidarity in the society and also for nations freedom.—APP