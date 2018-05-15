Int’l news agencies representatives agree on a forum to meet challenges

APP’s initiative to bring world renowned news agencies on one platform lauded

Zubair Qureshi

The International Conference of News Agencies (ICNA) Monday resolved to establish an International Forum of News Agencies (IFNA) for enhancing mutual cooperation and evolving a strategy for better news dissemination in the cut-throat competition of modern age.

The recommendations were unanimously adopted by the participants, who agreed to establish IFNA for providing a platform to national news agencies. The unique platform would have the provision to welcome desiring national news agencies and even other media organizations that operate internationally in consultation with the founding members of the portal.

The delegates of the conference lauded the host news agency of Pakistan, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and its Managing Director Masood Malik for holding a successful conference, first of its kind, in order to meet the modern day challenges.

The two-day conference, that held on May 13-14 deliberated on issues and challenges being faced by the national news agencies and media organizations. It was participated by 18 countries representing different regions, including the Middle East, Gulf, Africa, Europe, and South East Asia, and the host Pakistan. As many as 21 delegates from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, China, Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Turkey and Tunisia participated in the conference.

The conference concluded with the following recommendations mutually agreed by the participating countries: The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) has been elected by the conference to lead the IFNA for this year and has volunteered to provide the secretariat and the human resource for the forum activities.

The hosting of the IFNA Secretariat will rotate to another country each year as mutually decided by the member states. The host country will bear all the expenses of the secretariat for that particular year. The IFNA will create a web portal of its own for sharing text, photos and videos among the member news organizations. English will be the main language of communication. The conference decided to establish a five-member Coordination Committee for the operation of the platform.