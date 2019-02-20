My language is my intelligence that describes my thinking, reasoning, understanding and doing all the tasks. It shows my history, ethnicity, culture and identity that makes me unique with the rest of the world.

Lyle Campbell, (Director of the University’s Center for American Indian languages), said “The wisdom of humanity is coded in language.” 21 February is Int’l Mother Language Day that is celebrated every year to show one’s love for its mother tongue and to make it preserved. It is understood by researchers especially, David Crystal in his book (Language and Death) that world’s 90% of the languages are going to be dead by end of this century. He also adds that “language dies when nobody speaks it anymore.’

It is the matter of the grave concern that languages are dying and the responsibility lies with us to take fruitful actions to support and preserve your mother tongues. If you lose your language, you lose the nourished teachings of your ancestors. You lose the beautiful way of living in this world. You lose the useful local resources for combating environmental threats. You lose your ethnicity, cultural values, and racial identity.

In addition to this, you lose memory of the planet’s many histories and cultures. Moreover, you lose the ways that could unlock the world’s secrets including medicinal secrets, ecological wisdom, weather and climate patterns, spiritual attitudes and, artistic and mythological histories. Consequently, you lose the expressions of the unique vision of what it means to be called human. It is advised to ponder over this issue and to act positively and decisively to make your language alive forever.

MUHAMMAD ZOHAIB

Hyderabad

