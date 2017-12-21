Int’l moot on Recent Advances in Clinical Research concludes

Staff Reporter

The 2-day International Conference on Recent Advances in Clinical Research (RACR) concluded at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Wednesday.

The Department of Physiology of UVAS in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Postgraduate Medical Institute Lahore (PGMI) and University of Cambridge, UK organised the conference.

Renowned Neurologist Prof.Dr Ahsan Numan presided over the concluding session of the conference while Dean Faculty of Bio Sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dr Sohail Ejaz and academicians, clinical researchers, neurologists and physiologists from public and private practitioners and students related to veterinary & animal sciences, livestock and medical sciences related to public health while experts from different countries, including the United Kingdome (UK), Philippine, South Korea, Malaysia, Russia and all over Pakistan attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ahsan Numan lauded the organisers for arranging such an informative conference in a befitting manner at the UVAS.

After comprehensive discussions with foreign delegates in the field of clinical research, the conference recommended that it was need to train faculty members regarding GCP (Good Clinical Practice) and then obtain accreditation certificate of ICH-GCP so that we can meet the pre-requsites of developing a solid platform for international clinical research.

It also recommended to make UVAS a CRO (Contract Research Organization) to bridge top pharmaceutical research in Pakistan and on the same front to generate manpower required to monitor the clinical trials and to train physicians on how to meet the criteria of clinical research of international standards.

Theme of the conference covered all the major areas of translational medicine and drugdevelopment, ethical concern in clinical research, meta-analysis and systematic review, handling of experimental animals and conduct of clinical trials etc.