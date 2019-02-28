Int’l moot on ‘Islamic Economics, Finance & Banking’ held at UMT

Staff Reporter

University of Management and Technology’s Institute of Islamic Banking held two-day fourth international conference on Islamic Economics, Finance and Banking here at UMT campus, Lahore.

Renowned scholars, economists, intellectuals, researchers and experts including Rector UMT professor Dr Muhammad Aslam, Director General UMT Abid HK Sherwani, Director Islamic department State Bank of Pakistan Ghulam Muhammad Abbasi, Dr Rukhsana Kaleem dean Institute of Islamic Banking UMT, Justice R Khalil ur Rehman Chairman Punjab Hilal Food, Professor Dr Yahia Abdul Rehman from US, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq (Amanah Germany), Dr Ai Kawamura University of Japan, Dr Razinah Binti Mohd Zain (IIUM, Malaysia), Amir Khalil ur Rehman (Bakhtar Bank Afghanistan), Awais Rehman (Malaysia), large number of students, staff, faculty members, government officials and people from all walk of life also participated in this conference.

Director Islamic department State Bank of Pakistan Ghulam Muhammad Abbasi highly appreciated UMT for organising its fourth international conference on Islamic Economics, Finance and Banking. He said international market for Islamic Banking and Finance had grown significantly. The Government of Pakistan has launched more than hundred programmes to create awareness of Islamic banking and finance. He said that “we have Shariah based system almost in every bank.”

Abbasi thanked to UMT for having such tremendous Global forum and all other gathering of scholars and researchers to be at one place here at UMT. He also assured that SBP would show its full support to UMT for finding best solution for Islamic economics, finance and banking to replacing current banking system on the fundamentals of Islam.

Dean Institute off Islamic Banking UMT Dr Rukhsana Kaleem warmly welcomed and appreciated the joint efforts of all scholars, participants and students. Rector UMT professor Dr Muhammad Aslam said that UMT Global forum is connecting renowned practitioners, financial institutions, professional experts and religious scholars to the civil society with their latest teachings and research to find the solutions faced by Islamic banking system.

