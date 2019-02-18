Int’l moot on Ilm-al-Qira’at’ on Friday

First-ever two-day International conference on ‘Ilm al-Qira’at’ will be held here on Friday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The University’s Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies is arranging the event to project Quranic verses and their relevance to the contemporary time, a press release said on Sunday.

Simultaneously, a Mefil-e-Qira’at’ is also being arranged at Faisal Mosque. Prominent Muslim scholars from home and abroad will attend this mega event, said Dean of the Faculty Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi. The participants will deliberate upon the historical discourses and contemporary researches on the topic.—APP

