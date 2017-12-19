Intl’ moot on ‘Frontiers of IT” starts

Islamabad

The 15th International Conference on ‘Frontiers of Information Technology’ (FIT) started from Dec 18-20 with aim to ignite the entrepreneurial passion among students.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Connecting with industry”. The event was organized by Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Ministry of Science and Technology and National Testing Service (NTS).

In key note address Professor Dr Feng Xia from Dalian University of Technology, China, said With the increasing prevalence of mobile social networks, today’s mobile networks are becoming increasingly human centric.

He said, The mobility patterns of mobile devices strongly depend on the users’ movements, which are closely related to their social relationships and behaviors.

This emerging paradigm is applicable to various types of networks (e.g. mobile social networks, opportunistic networks and delay tolerant networks) where the users have social relationships and interactions, he added.

In three-day conference, beside technical papers, series of invited talks has been organized as part of technical sessions and world renewed scholars and researches from different parts of the world including China, USA, UK, Russia, Portugal, Austria, Canada, Malaysia, Japan, Finland and Pakistan had deliver and will deliver in next two days of conference.

Beside technical sessions exhibition also took place in the conference in which students from different campuses of COMSATS participated to share their innovative ideas with the seasoned researchers and scholars and exploit the networking opportunities to pursue there graduate studies or set up companies.

An amount of Rs one million will be awarded to the winners of best IT innovation award in the end of conference.—APP