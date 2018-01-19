Int’l marketing of tourism will result in increased tourism activities: Abdul Ghafoor

RAWALPINDI : Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan met Cultural Attaché of Mauritius and Head of Business Administration Department of Greenwich University Dr. Athar Ahmed. MD said that Pakistan is rich in diverse tourism opportunities we can reap fruitful result from international marketing of our tourism products.

He added that efforts are being made to restore tourism activities in the country and PTDC is utilizing all its resources for this purpose. Comprehensive tourism documentary is being produced with the help of national institutions, which will be presented in international tourist exhibitions, conferences, etc. We have to do a lot of work to promote tourism and stability in our country.

The tourism industry is required to be given give the status of an important sector of the national economy, which is essential for our society, our culture and our ecosystem. Tourism sector should also launch innovative websites with advanced technology. Improve links between different national institutions for upcoming future and issues related to issues, improve the image of Pakistan abroad, promote Pakistan’s tourist resources, and improve the quality of services, skilled labor force, like tasks are at our first priority so that we can create an enabling environment for investment in sustainable tourism sector.

Cultural Attaché of Mauritius and Head of Business Administration Department of Greenwich University Dr. Athar Ahmed said that tourism sites of Pakistan are not less from any country in the world. To promote and introduce Pakistan’s tourism opportunity to the world, he is writing a book, which will provide comprehensive information about Pakistan’s history, culture, natural scenes and deserts.

He also said that he also served as Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany, during the period he provided information about tourism of Pakistan through publications of PTDC to public and tour operators in Germany.

MD Pakistan Tourism Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan assured him to provide all the necessary information needed for the completion of the book and said that an agreement could be signed in order to jointly promote tourism by the Green University and PTDC Tourism.

Orignally published by NNI