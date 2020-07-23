Int’l level social pact on virus urged

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Deputy Chief of the JI, Liaqat Baloch has said that mankind should seek guidance from universal Islamic principles to end the practices of injustice and inequality in the world. Talking to the students of religious seminaries at Mansoora, he said Corona pandemic exposed the present system, highlighting the need for the initiation of dialogue at international level to enter into a new social agreement. Baloch said the international community after realizing the perils of lockdown should raise the voice for the people of Kashmir and Palestine who were permanently put in a lockdown situation by India and Israel.