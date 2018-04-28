Intl Horticulture conference concludes

Rawalpindi

The experts at the concluding ceremony of the three-day international horticulture conference at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Friday presented recommendations that advantage of geo-climatic environment should be taken for various horticulture crops based on outcome of latest research techniques and should emphasis on make-shift trend of horticultural fresh crops to value addition to minimize the post-harvest losses.

They also recommended that collection of local and introduction of exotic germplasm of horticulture crops to cater the domestic and international needs. They suggested for the establishment of ‘Crop Specific Centers of Excellence’ under state-run universities.

They urged for cohesive effort needed to address the interactive face of the potential stakeholders for investment plan in horticulture industry and efficient use of cheaper skilled manpower and proper business plan to boost floriculture industry in Pakistan.—APP