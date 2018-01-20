Int’l hockey comes home as Pakistan takes on World XI

Karachi

The much-anticipated two-match series between Pakistan national hockey team and a star-studded World XI side kicked off on Friday at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were present at the inaugural ceremony along with World XI and Pakistan Hockey teams.

World XI hockey team is touring Pakistan from January 18 to 21 to play against Pakistan’s senior team. The visiting team comprises players from Australia, Germany, Holland, Belgium and Spain. The second match of the two-match series will be held on January 21 in Lahore.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) chief had earlier said the tour of the World XI will be a step forward to bring back international hockey to Pakistan and to organise the Pakistan Hockey League in April next year in a befitting manner.

Field hockey, despite being Pakistan’s national sport, had been in a state of free fall for at least the last two decades. Mismanagement, diminishing fan interest, a lack of sponsorship deals and government grants, poor on-field results as well as foreign teams’ refusal to visit Pakistan owing to law and order situation, all contributed to the sport’s rapid decline in what was once a proud hockey playing nation.

However, security concerns of international athletes have subsided a great deal over the past year, with foreign cricketers’ visit to Lahore for Pakistan Super League 2 final, World XI side’s visit in September and Sri Lankan team’s arrival in October cases in point.

Those visits encouraged the Pakistan Hockey Federation to follow suit — a move the federation believes would give a much-needed boost to their sport.—AFP