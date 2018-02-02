Int’l Futsal Cup from Feb 16

Islamabad

The International Soccer Futsal Cup will be staged here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex from February 16. Talking to media persons, Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF) Chairman Malik Mehrban Ali said six international teams will be participating in the mega event including two teams from Pakistan (Pakistan Green & Pakistan White), Brazil, Turkey, Nepal and Afghanistan. “These teams will be divided into two groups,” he said and added the championship would continue till February 18.

He said the semi finals would be played on February 17 and final on 18. “International teams will arrive in Pakistan on February 15,” he said and added foolproof security arrangements had been made for the teams.

Malik said the Brazilian team would be visiting Pakistan for the first time in the history.

“South Asian Futsal Federation President Bhim sen Varma and Association Medial De Futsal Technical director Alex Astorgas Suarez will also be visiting Pakistan to witness the mega event,” he said.

He said besides this Australian coach Dagostino Vincenzo would train the national players and select the team for the championship.

Malik also thanked Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Riaz Pirzada and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera for providing all out facilities for the championship.

Shahid Farooq Malik, vice president PSFF and Futsal Federation Captain Mubashir were also present on the occasion.—APP