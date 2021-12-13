Int’l ‘Frontiers of IT conference’ inaugurated Creating a ‘Digital Pakistan’ inevitable for good governance, prosperity: Shibli

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Minister for Science & Technology (S&T) Shibli Faraz on Monday said “Creating a Digital Pakistan” was inevitable for good governance and prosperity.

He expressed these views while addressing as Chief Guest the inaugural ceremony of COMSATS University’s 18th International “Conference on Frontiers of Information Technology” on Monday.

Speakers from France, Netherlands, China, Ireland, Portugal, UK, USA and Pakistan are participating in the two-day conference organized by COMSATS University Islamabad in COMSTECH Secretariat, Islamabad.

Shibli Faraz lauded the efforts of FIT organizers for providing an esteemed platform to researchers, scientists, and industry practitioners from across the world to present their cutting-edge research as well as sharing latest industry insights.

No country has the capacity to single handedly tackle the challenges of the global commons like environmental issues, sustainable renewable energy, diseases and pandemics, explosive population growth and food scarcity etc.

He said it was the foremost priority of the present Government to facilitate academia and local R&D Organizations, so that they may jointly provide solutions for indigenous problems and contribute towards the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

Prof. Atta ur Rehman FRS, Vice Chairman, Prime Minister’s National Task force on Technology driven Knowledge Economy delivered a keynote address for participating technical experts, students and dignitaries.

In his recorded address titled “Open Distance Learning: Creating a Knowledge Economy”, Prof. Rahman highlighted the importance of knowledge economy in a highly competitive global skills market and presented several initiatives which have led to novel solutions in present day Pakistan.