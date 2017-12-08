Int’l Forum on Belt and Road Port Cities kicks off

Tianjin

The International Forum on Belt and Road Port Cities marks an important step in implementing the Belt and Road Initiative, Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Thursday.

Li, also secretary of Tianjin Municipal Committee of the CPC, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the International Forum on Belt and Road Port Cities held in northern China’s Tianjin Municipality.

He said the Belt and Road Initiative will become an important platform for exploring a new pattern of global governance and building a community of shared future for mankind.

It will also bring new historic opportunities to Tianjin, he said, adding that the city will seize the opportunity and be integrated with the initiative.—APP