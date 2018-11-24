Intl film festival to highlight human rights

“Human Rights through Cinematography – 2018” a 16-day International film festival is being arranged in different parts of the country by United Nations Information Center, Islamabad (UNIC) to celebrate 70 years of Universal Declaration of Human Rights in collaboration with European Union.

The 4th edition of the international film festival will take place from 25 November to 10 December featuring 27 thematic documentaries to be screened in Gujrat, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Mardan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Swat. These documentaries include “Zahida”, “Freedom for the Wolf”, “The Poetess”, “Silas”, “War Against Women”, “Land of Mine”, “The Song Keepers”, “Cosmopolitanism”, “ The Other Side of Every Thing”, ”Displaced”, “A Theory of Equality”, “The Girl Who Saved My Life”, “The Divine Order”, “Free Men”, etc. Documentaries are focused on the universality of human rights and related human stories across the world. Among the key themes are freedom of expression, minority rights, gender equality, access to justice and death penalty. Screenings will be followed by discussions with film makers, journalists, government and civil society representatives and human rights defenders.—APP

