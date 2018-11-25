Intl film festival on human rights kicks off

Freedom for the Wolf – a German film kicked off the 16 day International Film Festival highlighting human rights through cinematography arranged by United Nations Information Center in Islamabad (UNIC) here on Sunday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The film focused on the theme ‘Democracy is in crisis” as a new generation of elected leaders are dismantling freedom and democracy. Filmed over three years in five countries, Freedom for the Wolf is an epic investigation into this new regime. From the young students of Hong Kong, to a rapper in post-Arab Spring Tunisia and the viral comedians of Bollywood, the film discover how people from every corner of the globe are fighting the same struggle.

They are fighting against elected leaders who trample on human rights, minorities, and their political opponents.

Director of the film Rupert Russell and his producers, Camilla Hall and Patrick Hamm, filmed in five countries – Tunisia, India, Japan, Hong Kong, United States – over three continents. In their search for the modern meaning of freedom, they interviewed pro-China politicians, leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hindu nationalist vigilantes, Tunisian rappers, Bollywood comedians, and Trump-voting autoworkers.

The event is being arranged in celebration of 70 years of Universal Declaration of Human Rights in collaboration with European Union. The 4th edition of the international film festival will take place till 10 December featuring 27 thematic documentaries to be screened in Gujrat, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Mardan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Swat.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp