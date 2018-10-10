Int’l exhibitions create positive image of Pakistan: Waseem

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The holding of international exhibitions after the set up of new government is creating positive image of Pakistan in international community, said Waseem Akhtar, Mayor Karachi on the occasion of inaugurating three-day International Hunan Commodity Fair on Tuesday.

Akhtar said that seeking IMF financial assistance is need of time.

He welcomed the delegation from the province of great Chinese leader Mao Zedong, Hunan Province. He said that the delegation would have great memories of visiting Karachi.

The mayor said that the economic condition of the country would improve with broadening of tax base and assistance from international lending agencies.

He said that the local government had asked the provincial government for authority of magistrate but so far no response had been received from the Sindh government.

On the occasion, Rear (Retd) Admiral Arifullah Hussaini said that Hunan Province had tradition of hospitality. He said that the people of Hunan Province had great respect for Pakistani people.

He said that people of both the countries would have benefit under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Commercial Councilor of China Consulate Guo Chunshui said that China wanted to further explore trade ties with Pakistan despite global trade disputes.

He invited Pakistani exporters to explore their products in Chinese markets.

Uzair Nizam, Vice President, E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan said that around 80 stalls had been set up and those were showcasing modern technology of agriculture, construction, chemicals, fiber optics, hydropower and hydro-turbine.

