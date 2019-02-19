Int’l exhibition of China’s reforms put on display

Staff Reporter

An exhibition of some 140 significant photos was opened here Tuesday at National Library of Pakistan, covering 40 years of historical routes, development achievements, win-win cooperation and Reforms in China.

The display offered the visitors a glance on China’s 40 years since reform and opening up by the pictures selected for the exhibition.

The event was organized by Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and National Library of Pakistan (National History and Literary Heritage Division) and co-hosted by China State Council Information Office and Chinese Embassy in Pakistan to celebrate 2019 Chinese Lunar New Year.

Joint Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division, Junaid Ikhlaq, Cultural Counselor of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Zhang Heqing and Director National Library of Pakistan, Syed Ghayoor Hussain inaugurated the show while people from Chinese community and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Director National Library of Pakistan, introduced the audience with cultural revolution and reforms in China, celebration of Chinese New year and Developments in China.

