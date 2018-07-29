Int’l electronic exhibition opens in Tehran

Tehran

The 24th Iran International Electronic, Computer and E-Commerce Exhibition kicked off here on Saturday with participation of over 400 startup companies. Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi and his Azeri counterpart besides Iranian officials attended this year’s Elecomp exhibition. According to the exhibition’s website, ELECOMP is the greatest commercial event in Iran’s Market of Electronics and Computer Products and services. Since its first edition in 1995, numerous operators of this industry in Iran introduce their latest achievements in software and hardware in ELECOMP every year. The event provides a unique opportunity to the activists of this sector to negotiate the possibilities of establishing new business and technological ties to boost their business and increase their share of this huge and ever growing market.—APP

