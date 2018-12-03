Int’l Day observed to make disables persons useful citizen: CM

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said in his message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities that the purpose of observing this day is to devise comprehensive measures in order to make over disable persons into useful citizen. Respecting special people and taking care of them is in particular focus in the teaching of Islam.

He said that it is our moral, social and religious obligation to work for the rights of special people. Moreover he added that every segment of society has to play its part in order to provide disable persons an upright place in society as they are already confronting dejected situations of life with their passion, courage and spirit.

He said that these people are not burdensome for society but they are using their capabilities to share burdens and we all should take time out of our busy engagements to help special people. If provided with the best facilities for training and education, these people can be turned into useful citizen of society. Measurements taken for the rights of special people reflect the ethical and social values of any nation.

He said that measures for the progress and welfare of special people are foremost in government priorities and specific policy is being devised in New Pakistan to provide them with their rights and to give equitable development opportunities to them. It is the need of hour to create awareness about the social, economic and cultural status of the people in the community. He said that efforts should be made to provide equitable development opportunities to special people in all fields of life and we have to reiterate the pledge that efforts will be made effectively for welfare of special people.

