Int’l cricket in Pakistan

Sunday, October 29, is a rememberable day in the history of Pakistani cricket. This day international cricket came back to Pakistan after almost eight years. Luckily, the Pakistanis celebrated this occasion with a win against Terrorism. With this victory, Team Pakistan booked its berth as number one in ICC T20 Championship.

The supportive role of Sarfaraz Ahmed won’t be unnoticed who gave his everything to make the players understand the situations in and off the ground. A special thanks to the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi whose tireless efforts made it happen. Thus, we hope that Pakistan will continue the praiseworthy efforts going on for long and making the nation proud in Pakistan and in international tours as well. However, I would not do justice if I fail to express my deep sense of gratitude to the Sri Lankan Cricket Board and the team that took a bold decision to come to Pakistan and play on its soil.

ALI JAN

Makuran

