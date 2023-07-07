In a major legal victory for Pakistan against its arch-rival India, the Court of Arbitration dismissed New Delhi’s objection to the global justice body’s jurisdiction over the Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration is a non-UN intergovernmental organisation located in The Hague.

The sources said that the court rejected the Indian objection and declared Pakistan’s case admissible. “It will now begin hearing the case on merit,” the sources added.

Islamabad approached the court in 2007 when the water supply to the country was affected after New Delhi started work on the Kishanganga project.

The International Court of Arbitration in 2013 allowed India to make conditional changes to the project design.

India had petitioned to remove the case from the jurisdiction of the international court.