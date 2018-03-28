Int’l conspiracies afoot against Pakistan’s economic revival: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said conspiracies were being hatched at international level against Pakistan and the purpose was to stop its speedy process of economic revival by creating political unrest.

The conspiracies were also aimed to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, he said in an interview with a private TV channel.

He said, in these circumstances, it was responsibility of the internal stake-holders including civil and military leadership, political parties, and media to foil these attempts with collective measures.

The minister said, as the country was heading towards elections process, we should avoid creating any controversy that could question transparency of the polls.

Ahsan Iqbal said targeted actions against any political party with continuity should be avoided so that no one could allege pre-poll rigging.

Peace and stability was vital for economic development in the country, he reiterated. He said performance of Punjab government in all sectors was much better if compared to all other provinces. Holding general elections in a free, fair and a transparent manner, should be our top priority so that all political parties could participate in the process independently, the minister said.

To a question, Interior minister ensured that Pervez Musharraf would be provided security on his arrival as the court had ordered him to appear.

China had announced mega development projects in Pakistan worth $46-billion under CPEC project, which focuses on road building and energy infrastructure to end chronic power shortages in Pakistan and to link China’s landlocked north-west with the deep-water port Gwadar on the Arabian Sea.

Under CPEC, a number of new economic zones will be created along the corridor.

Orignally published by NNI