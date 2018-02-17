Int’l conference on semi-conductor materials, nano-devices starts

Bahawalpur

The 6th Inter-national Conference on Semiconductor Materials and Nano-Devices began at the Islamia University (IU) of Bahawalpur.

Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, the IU and Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan was the chief guest of the inaugural session.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, 112 delegates including four for-eign guest speakers from China, Saudi Arabia, Swe-den and South Korea are participating in the confer-ence being held in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission. The Vice Chancellor in his address said that the IU has a distinct record of achievements in the field of teaching, training and research. It has always been active in establishing collabora-tive linkages with reputed industries, international academic institutions for achieving excellence. Dur-ing the last three years, 12 international conferences have been organized.

The IU being at the 11th position in higher educa-tion institutions has been playing significant role to help the society of the region by capacity building of the faculty and students. The University provide quality education in natural and social sciences and encourage our researchers by awarding rewards and incentives.

The IUB graduates are serving the humanity in all fields at national and international institutions.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asghar Hashmi, Dean Faculty of Sciences and Principal organizer thanked the national and international delegates for attending the conference.—APP