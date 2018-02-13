Int’l conference to promote research culture begins

Three-day international conference, represented by scholars from different countries, started here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) with an aim to promote research culture in the country. Scholars and representatives from China, USA, UK, Germany, South Africa, South Korea, Uzbekistan and Sweden are participating in the conference which is expected to come out with positive results in addressing the pressing issues and expanding the scope of research.

The representatives participating in this international moot, have lauded the AIOU’s contribution towards academic research and linking the same with the country’s socio-economic problems.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, who presided over the inaugural session, briefed the participants about the University’s recent achievements in the field of research, stating it published seventeen research journals and held twenty-nine national and international conferences during the last three years.—APP

