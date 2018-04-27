Int’l conference on Urdu begins at NUML

Staff Reporter

A two-day international conference on “Trends in Urdu Research and Criticism: Contemporary and Global Perspective” jointly organized by Urdu department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) kicked off here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University Dr Shahid Siddiqui was the chief guest on the occasion while it was also attended by the director general National Language Promotion Department and renowned poet Prof Iftikhar Arif, Rector NUML Major General (retd) Zia Uddin Najam, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Dean languages Dr Safeer Awan, HoD Urdu Dr Robina Shahnaz, researchers, scholars from India, Turkey, Kashmir (IoK), Iran and across the country.

Speaking on the inaugural session VC of AIOU Dr Shahid Siddiqui said literature in past were used by the rulers to influence the mind of the masses through discourse. Another form of literature was creative which were used during British era in subcontinent which helped people at large to resist against the rulers.

He was of the view that language was not mere a tool of communication; language construct the reality and help to shift the knowledge from one era to other.

Prof Iftikhar Arif in his address said NUML was playing proactive role in promoting languages and research in the country and it was the only university of its kind. He said as for as research in Urdu language and literature was concerned the ratio was very low. It was the duty of youth to strengthen the relation with Urdu language and play their key role for its promotion.

Earlier, rector NUML and dean languages in their speeches welcomed the guests and highlighted the aims and objectives of the conference. In first day16 research articles were presented by the scholars.