Int’l conference of news agencies creates forum for mutual cooperation

Zubair Qureshi

A two-day International Conference of News Agencies (ICNA) held recently on May 13-14, 2018 set the momentum for regional and mutual cooperation among the world’s well-known news agencies and to establish International Forum of News Agencies (IFNA) in order to cope with the challenges in an environment where quite often the stage is set by the social media.

The conference was organized by Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) with the the theme “Pakistan’s Media – Opportunities and Challenges”, where the experts and veteran journalists in the field brought the spotlight on diverse issues and an urgent need for the newswires to adopt phenomenal change in various formats of news gathering. It was organized in connection with the 70th independence day celebrations.

As many as 21 delegates from 18 countries including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, China, Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Turkey and Tunisia participated in the conference.

On first day of the conference, former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said media could be an effective tool in bridging the gaps and catering to the appetite for peace and stability among the nations having tense borders.

She said South Asian region was facing the challenges of population growth and environmental pollution, and urged regional media to educate the masses to deal with the issues, besides promoting peace. The Minister said today’s media focus was on politics, but the demands of consumers and viewers were changing as entertainment channels were capturing markets and gaining more viewership.

Former National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua said Pakistan was a great and peace loving country, which always stood by the world to contribute to global stability and prosperity. “We all need to invest in peace instead of war. We want and we are working with the world in a cooperative framework,” he said.

Nasser highlighted, in detail, the different intriguing dimensions of Afghan conflict and said that no love stories are born out of use of force.”Let’s, collectively invest in peace and bring the closure to this perpetual conflict instead of wining it,” he added. Acting Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil highlighted aims and objectives of the conference and said free and vibrant media was guarantor of people’s rights and protector of democracy.

In his opening remarks, Managing Director APP Masood Malik said that ICNA would help identify the technical and professional areas for strengthening collaboration, and chalk out a strategy to face challenges in the world of digital media.

Chairman Department of Media and Communication Studies, International Islamic University, Dr Zafar Iqbal said in modern times, the state’s responsibilities had increased manifold and it had to protect its citizens from misuse of social platforms.

Senior journalist, Ziauddin said the developed countries had strict regulations on use of social media as countries like Germany had passed laws to fine websites propagating hate material.

Head of Department Mass Communication NUML, Mufti Jamiluddin said social media provided a lot of information, but its authenticity could be questioned. It had increased print and electronic media’s responsibility in disseminating authentic information. Dr Jabbar from Rifah University pointed out that media could a play role in shaping behavior of society.

During the interactive session, News Editor Union of OIC News Agency, Saudi Arabia Elsadig Bashir underlined the need for providing correct information by the government officials so that media persons did not misreport.

Former federal minister for information Javed Jabbar suggested that representatives of news agencies from across the world should form a federation and meet annually to share ideas, experiences and strategies to keep growing their role in the challenging age of digital media.

“Holding of the news agencies conference is the best idea as it will unite Muslim countries, especially news agencies. This practice should continue as it will usher in a new era of cooperation among news organizations,” Seyed Bahador Hosseini, Bureau Chief, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) of Iran said.

Director Video News Department, Bulgarian News Agency, Borianka Dimitrova stressed the need for agreements between Pakistan and her country to enhance information and news sharing.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Head of English Department Muhammad Mazen Ayon also stressed connectivity and exchanging media persons’ visits and signing agreements among the news agencies.

Gumel Mekova, Chief Correspondent Azerbaijan State News Agency, said Azerbaijan wanted enhanced bilateral cooperation in all spheres. Mohammad Mehdi Rahimi, General Director of Domestic News, Mehr News Agency Iran said that his country was giving more importance to news from Pakistan as it was its neighbouring country and anything happening in Pakistan had impact in Iran.

Eliswan Azly from Indonesian news agency Antara desired expanded news and videos exchange with APP, as he stated that there were 113 channels in Indonesia and Antara needed footages from Pakistan.

Michalis Psilos, Chief Executive Officer of Greek news agency ANA expressed the need for inking a news exchange agreement with the APP, saying Pakistan was a very important country and Greece wanted to promote bilateral relations with it. Muhammad Usman of Sudan News Agency (SNA) felt the need for a prompt and efficient news exchange service.

On the second day of the conference, the participants highlighted the media’s role in ensuring successful execution of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects by discarding propaganda of anti-CPEC and anti-Pakistan elements. The moot also decided to set up a five-member Coordination Committee for the operation of International Forum of News Agencies (IFNA) as recommended by the participating countries.

Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir said Pakistan had re-emerged as a peaceful country that had a growing economy and expanding industry made possible after eliminating energy shortages. He said Pakistan had emerged in the past four years from an extremely difficult period of terrorism and energy shortages. When the current government resumed its tenure in 2013, it found Pakistan drowning in blood and darkness, he said, adding moreover, it was a difficult job to maintain the country’s precious democracy. Pakistan had consolidated its democracy and on May 31, 2018, the second consecutive elected government would complete its term, he added. In his concluding remarks, APP managing director urged media professionals, particularly those working with news agencies, to cope with the fake news phenomena without compromising on the accuracy and authenticity of the news.

At the end, the conference adopted recommendations electing APP as the IFNA’s leader, hosting the forum’s annual conference in rotation, creating web portal for sharing text, photos and videos among the member news organizations, deciding establishment of a five-member Coordination Committee for the operation of the platform, agreeing upon operational framework of the newly established portal.

On sidelines of the conference, the APP and National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to promote collection and distribution of accurate, useful and objective news, with a view to facilitate better understanding between peoples of the respective countries. Masood Malik, APP Managing Director and Laure Sleiman, General Director National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon signed the MoC on behalf of their organizations.

The foreign delegates also visited the APP headquarters where MD Masood Malik briefed them about working of the premier news agency. Later, a dinner was hosted for the visiting delegates.