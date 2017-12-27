Int’l conference on linguistics and literature at IUB

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

The 2nd International Conference on Linguistics and Literature, a joint venture of Higher Education Commission and Department of English, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur held at Baghad ul Jadeed Campus. In the opening session, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq the Chief Patron of the Conference, the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, welcomed all the National and International participants of this conference.

Prof. Dr. Mamuna Ghani, the focal person of the conference, threw a detailed light on the aims and objectives of this conference. Invited speakers of the conference came from France, UK, New Zealand, Turkey, China, Indonesia and different universities of the Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan. There were 15 plenary sessions, 135 parallel presentations of research papers.