‘Int’l community’s criminal silence on Kashmiris’ sufferings’: Malik

Shopian, IOK

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Friday reached Shopian where he addressed a mammoth gathering, expressing solidarity with the family of Ruby Jaan who was killed in forces firing.

“Yasin Malik along with other JKLF leaders including Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri and Javed Ahmad Butt this morning left Srinagar without informing anyone and after evading police barricades and check posts for which he had to walk miles on foot reached Batmoran, Shopian. He straightaway went to the house of martyred woman Ruby Jaan who fell to the bullets of armed forces recently and the house of slain Tanveer Ahmad. He expressed solidarity with them,” a spokesman of the Front, in a statement today, said.

The spokesman said, “When people of the area heard about the news of Yasin sahib’s arrival, they rushed to the house of martyrs and greeted JKLF chairman and others with enthusiastic slogans in favor of martyrs, freedom movement and unity.”

After meeting and consoling the bereaved families, Yasin Malik addressed a gathering. “Martyr Ruby Jaan was slaughtered inside her house and to cover this heinous crime a story of her participating in a protest was cooked up by the killers and their abettors. Martyr Misra Bano of Younis Handwara was also killed in same manner and she also has left a little daughter behind her. This is how trigger happy forces are killing people,” the spokesman quoted the spokesman as having said while addressing the gathering. “Killing innocents under the garb of encounters and putting properties to flames and even not sparing dumb cattle is uncovering the brutal face of Indian democracy in Kashmir. Cries of little Azra, daughter of martyred lady Ruby Jaan is piercing our hearts and soul,” Yasin Malik said. He said, “The international community should see the truth behind Indian democracy in Jammu Kashmir. Indian forces have gone berserk in Kashmir and are killing humans with impunity but the international community which always champions the cause of human rights is maintaining a criminal silence on this and in fact abetting Indian aggression on innocent Kashmiris.”

Asking people to distinguish between friends and enemies, JKLF chairman said, “Indian rulers, their agents in Kashmir including all pro-India politicians, political parties, assembly members and rulers are directly responsible for these killings because it is these people who are legalizing these killings and providing necessary legal cover to the killers.” Paying rich tributes to selfless martyrs, JKLF chairman said, “as a nation we are indebted to these great souls.”—GK