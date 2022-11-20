Int’l community urged to take tangible measures for Kashmir solution

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders Firdous Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Ghulam Nabi Waseem and Muhammad Umair have urged the international community to take tangible measures for the resolution of Kashmir dispute for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.

The APHC leaders at a meeting in Srinagar said that the grim human rights situation in the occupied territory must be a matter of concern for the entire world.

They said Kashmir is not India’s internal matter but an international dispute on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agenda and the presence of the UN military observer group in Jammu and Kashmir vindicates that Kashmir is an internationally-recognized disputed territory. They said the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime’s August 5, 2019 moves cannot change disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC leaders reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.—KMS