Int’l community should focus on Kashmir issue: Korean envoy

SALIM AHMED

LAHORE

Ambassador of Korea Mr. Kwak Sung Kyu called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz here today and discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of Pak-Korea ties and enhancement of cooperation in various fields.

The Korean ambassador, while praising the vision of the chief minister for progress and prosperity of the people, said you have worked in an extraordinary manner for the people of your province, and I pay you tribute and congratulate you for this reason on the behalf of government and people of Korea. He said the Shahbaz Sharif-led provincial government of Punjab has completed several important projects and during my travel from Islamabad to Lahore, I have personally viewed progress and the development of Punjab is quoted everywhere.

About the situation in the occupied Kashmir, the Korean ambassador said we hold sentiments of sympathy for the people of the occupied Kashmir and the international community should focus on the Kashmir issue. Talking to the Korean ambassador, CM Shahbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Korea enjoy excellent ties and Korea has made speedy progress in a short time due to the vision of its leadership, and development of Korea is a role model for us.

He said several companies of Korea are working in Punjab as the Punjab government provides excellent facilities to foreign investors. He said every sort of cooperation would be provided to the companies of Korea working in various fields. He said he does not want aid, but trade because the nations, which take aid never, progress and to move the country forward we need trade. He said we want to further promote economic and trade ties with Korea and want to benefit from technical skills of Korea in various fields. He said the brutalities inflicted on the defenceless people of the occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces are strongly condemnable. He said India has crossed all limits of state terrorism and the international community should wake up to take notice of brutalities of India in the occupied Kashmir.

The chief minister congratulated the Korean envoy for taking charge of new assignment in Pakistan and conveyed good wishes to him.