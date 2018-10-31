Int’l community mounting pressure on India to resolve Kashmir dispute: Masood

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that the International community’s pressure, especially the British Parliamentarians’ was mounting on India for the resolution of long standing Kashmir dispute and ending gross violations of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Sardar Mahood Khan addressing a large number of British-Pakistanis and Kashmiris at a reception hosted in his honour by the Pakistan High Commission London on the Monday evening said, ‘Due to the unprecedented sacrifices of the valiant people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, the international community was building pressure on India to bring an end to state terrorism against innocent people of Kashmir struggling for their ‘right to self determination’.

The event was attended among others by Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom (UK) Muhammad Ayub, Lords, Councillors, Mayors, diplomats and journalists. Sardar Masood Khan thanked Pakistan High Commission for organizing this event to highlight the Kashmir cause.

He also thanked the All Parties Parliamentary Group (APPG) of UK Parliament on Kashmir led by Chris Leslie MP, for raising the voice for the suppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir in the British Parliament. Sardar appreciated the media for highlighting the plight of the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

