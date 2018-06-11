Int’l Carpet Expo

Lahore

A three-day 36th International Carpet Exhibition will be held in Lahore from 4th October 2018. A Spokesman of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association said in a statement that the annual exhibition showcases the best of Pakistan’s carpets to visitors and customers from around the world. He said that PCMEA has invited major countries of the world to participate in the event. He said that Pakistani carpets are among the top carpets in the world. The spokesman said that Pakistani carpet manufacturers are working hard to enhance its demand in international market.—INP