Int’l book fair starts

City Reporter

The 5-day Book Fair-2018 started at Expo Centre, here on Friday.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan inaugurated the book fair and visited different stalls. He appreciated the holding of book fair every year and said that such events play an important role in promoting habit of books-reading among people.

He commended the presence of youth, especially students at the venue, and said that books help broaden intellectual ken of the budding minds by giving them new ideas and vision.

In fact, books promote healthy social behaviour in society by sensitising readers about positive aspects of life, he added.

Book Fair Coordinator Muhammad Nazeer told media persons that 270 publishers, book-sellers and government departments had set up their stalls at the book fair, which would conclude on Feb 6.

The Lahore International Book Fair Trust has organised the event in collaboration with Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association, he added.