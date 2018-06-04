Int’l Agriculture Expo-2018 from June 23

Lahore

Punjab Agriculture Department will host a two-day International Agri-Expo-2018 starting from June 23 to 24, 2018 at Lahore Expo Center.

Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) sources told APP on Sunday the expo would help provide an opportunity to international stakeholders to develop their export of agricultural products in Pakistan.

The sources said that expo would be an ultimate opportunity for growers, processors and exporters to develop national as well as international linkages.

He said that through the exhibition, the department would promote Pakistan as a land of investment and opportunities for growth of agricultural trade in domestic and international markets.

Punjab Agriculture Department with the help of government is fully committed to facilitate foreign investors with provision of technical services, they added.—APP