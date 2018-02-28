Int’l Agri Tech to promote high technology mechanization

Rawalpindi

Under special directives of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister, Punjab agriculture department will organize International Agri Tech 2018 Pakistan for promotion of high tech mechanization in Punjab.

Spokesman of Agriculture Department, Punjab has said that objective of this exhibition is to promote high tech mechanization, also tell the farmers how to use it at farm level and how this high tech mechanization can prove a game changer in the arena of agriculture.

In this regard, stalls will be set up on 6th & 7th April, 2018 at Expo Centre, Johar Town, Lahore. This exhibition prove a blessing for agriculture sector as importer and exporter of high tech mechanization will find, for the first time in history a platform where there’s opportunities waiting for their business growth and at the same time, our farming community will be able to know how to use services of high tech properly and how they can increase their per acre yield and reduce their in-put cost by usage of high tech mechanization.

Spokesman disclosed that prior to organize this event, agriculture department has launched Horti Expo 2018 for the promotion of horticulture and high value agriculture business in Punjab. This event was prove an instrument through which Pakistan became capable to expose her Horticultural product internationally.

Hoping the same, Agri Tech 2018 Pakistan will also remain successful and institute related to agri tech business will able to showcase their products and highlight its importance at international level.—PR