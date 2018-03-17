Int’l agri-tech expo on April 6-7

Lahore

Punjab Agriculture department is organizing country’s biggest International Agri-Tech 2018 Expo for the promotion of agricultural machinery here at Expo Centre, on April 6 and 7.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said that the exhibition’s prime purpose was to promote the advanced mechanization and educate farming community that how to make use of high-tech machines at farm level.

He said the exhibition could prove to be a blessing for agriculture sector as it would be the first time that importers and exporters of advanced agricultural machines would find a platform providing opportunities for their businesses to grow.

Simultaneously, farmers would be able to get a bit inside the world of advanced technology as they would be provided with proper knowledge on how to use these high-tech services through which they would be able to lessen their input cost and expand their per acre yield without a hassle, he added.s—APP