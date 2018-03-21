Int’l Agri-Tech Expo on April 6-7

Lahore

Punjab Agriculture Department is organising country’s biggest International Agri Tech 2018 Expo for promotion of agricultural machinery here at Expo Centre on April 6 and 7.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Tuesday that the exhibition’s prime purpose is to promote the advanced mechanisation and educate the farming community about how to make use of the high-tech machines in farming.

The exhibition would prove to be a blessing for the agriculture sector because it would be for the first time that the importers and exporters of the advanced agricultural machines would find a platform providing opportunities for their businesses to grow.

Simultaneously, our farmers would be able to get a bit inside the world of advanced technology as they would be provided with proper knowledge on how to use these high-tech services.

Through which they would be able to lessen their input cost and expand their per acre yield without a hassle.—APP