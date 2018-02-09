Intizar was killed intentionally: Report

Staff Reporter

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has concluded investigations into the murder of Intizar Ahmed, a youth who was gunned down by police last month.

The report prepared by the CTD has found that the youth was killed deliberately and two policemen Bilal and Daniya were directly involved in the murder. It, however, has found no evidence of SSP Muqaddas Haider’s involvement so far.

The CTD has decided to submit an interim report to the court within a couple of days. Intizar Ahmed was killed in Khayaban-e-Ittehad area of Defence on January 13 when officials of police’s Anti-car Lifting Cell opened fire on his car.

The police claimed they opened fire after the youth didn’t pull up despite being signaled to do so.

Later, investigations revealed that a girl identified as Madiha Kiyani was accompaning the slain when he was killed by police.

The girl claimed she become friends with the deceased only a few days ago and had not seen those involved in the shooting.

The government formed a Joint Investigation Team to investigate the murder after Intizar’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan and army chief to take notice of his son’s killing.The father claimed that his son was murdered over personal enmity as he had an altercation woth two boys who were sons of a police officer and a laywer. He alleged that all the evidence of the murder have been removed.